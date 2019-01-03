Jude Law Denies He’s Captain Marvel

Jude Law is not Captain Marvel, or so he says.

Law and Vox Lux co-star Natalie Portman sat for one of Wired’s autocomplete interviews. One of the questions most asked about Law on Google is “Is Jude Law Captain Marvel?”

In the video, Law denies that he is Captain Marvel and instead says that Brie Larson is the titular hero of Marvel Studios’ next film.

Of course, this may be a kind of trick question. Or trick answer. Yes, Brie Larson is playing Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. However, there are also rumors that Law is playing Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel from Marvel Comics and Danvers’ friend and mentor.

Then again, there are also rumors that Law is playing Yon-Ragg, Mar-Vell’s archenemy and Carol’s first real foe. Law denying that he is Captain Marvel may be seen as him confirming he’s not Mar-Vell, or it may be a bit of sly linguistic deflection.

Law has said before that Larson is the one playing Captain Marvel. He’s also said that he’s not even allowed to tell his children his character’s real name.

“I can’t tell you anything,” Law said during an appearance on The Late Late Show. “I can tell you Brie Larson plays Marvel. Captain Marvel. My kids were literally jumped on because they hadn’t signed these contracts when we went in. I’m just showing them around having a happy family day out. They got leapt on and paperwork flashed in front of them. So they kind of know what’s going on but I wasn’t allowed to tell them the name. I’m one of those people, if you say a little bit, you say everything. So I just have to keep quiet about everything. I haven’t told anyone my name in it even or anything.”

Captain Marvel stars Larson, Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, and Clark Gregg. The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, from a screenplay written by Boden & Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer, based on a story by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.