Kevin Feige Confirms Wanda Will Become the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will expand to a group of new original series coming to Disney+, which will also serve as the future of the franchise as it progresses beyond Avengers: Endgame. And it looks like we’ll finally see one of the most powerful heroes in the franchise get the recognition she deserves in the shotshow WandaVision, which will finally reveal the full potential of the Scarlet Witch. With both Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany set to reprise their roles in the show, we are now getting more details about what fans can expect when it premieres on the streaming service.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige appeared on Omelete after his panel for CCXP where he teased the rise of Wanda Maximoff in the new Disney+ series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch,” Feige explained.

“What does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? And that’s what we play into in this show, in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future Phase 4 of the MCU.”

Fans got one of their first photos from the set of WandaVision during the event, which showed off the stars in all of their ’60s TV sitcom-inspired glory.

One of the series show runners Matt Shakman teased what fans can expect from the duo earlier this year.

“They are such an unusual pairing, right? He’s [Vision] not human but he’s more human than anyone, maybe,” Shakman reflects. “He always has the best, most wise things to say. He completely sees the world for what it is. She’s gone through so much trauma. She’s lost her brother, she’s an orphan, and all these different things have happened to her.”

He added, “I think we’ve all been quite taken by that union. It’s [WandaVision] is the exploration of that bizarre, strange, completely right kind of love and it’s about watching them explore their relationship and growing it.”

WandaVision is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters in Spring 2021.