Kevin Feige Defends All Marvel Movies As Being Different

With Thor: Ragnarok set to hit theaters next week, producer Kevin Feige has promised that fans are in for a different kind of Marvel movie. In fact, he said that each of their next few movies on the calendar will have a distinct flavor.

The Marvel Studios president is aware of the criticisms levied at their movies; some say a lot of the films have many tonal and thematic similarities. Feige addressed that point of view in an interview with Uproxx.

“I mean, I think it’s just the way we make the movies,” said Feige. “I think all the movies are relatively different. I think there’s a narrative that people like to write about because they’re all produced by the same team and they all inhabit the same fictional cinematic universe. That we look for common similarities.”

Feige didn’t downplay the comparisons, but he did address their most recent slate of movies adopting different approaches.

“And I’m not saying there aren’t common similarities throughout it, but I think Thor: Ragnarok and Spider-Man: Homecoming are two totally different types of movies,” Feige said. “They’re both fun. People both enjoy them. Is that a similarity? If so, I’ll take it. If that’s a criticism, I’ll take that, too. But really, yeah, Homecoming, Ragnarok, Panther, into Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp after that. And a ’90s-set Captain Marvel after that; these are six very different movies.

“If what they have in common is they’re all really enjoyable and fun to watch, then I’ll take it.”

Despite those complains, Marvel Studios is one of the most successful production companies on the planet. At this point, everything they touch is a box office smash, and now the criticisms of their performance in theaters come with caveats like “did it underperform compared to movie X?” and “did it meet expectations?”

But Thor: Ragnarok is already tracking to be a huge success, even though it’s taking a more comedic approach than previous films in the franchise.

Asked if it’s the most unusual Marvel Studios film thus far, Feige didn’t think so.

“The truth of the matter is I think they’re all unusual and I think they all seem to be funnier than people expect. People said the same thing to me about Guardians [of the Galaxy], people said the same thing to me three months ago about Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Feige said. “But, certainly, this is the one that we followed our instincts into comedy unabashedly.”

Fans will get to see Chris Hemsworth’s comedic chops when Thor: Ragnarok premieres in theaters November 3.