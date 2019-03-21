Photo of Marvel’s Kevin Feige As Executioner Goes Viral After Fox Merger

Marvel fans are loving the fact that the Disney-Fox deal is now done, which means that Marvel Studios will officially take possession of 20th Century Fox’s X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises, finally importing the characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga. Obviously there is a strong range of opinion about Disney taking control of such a large portion of the entertainment industry, but thankfully, those strong emotions have sparked some pretty great memes!

One of the most common meme-themes during this whole Disney-Fox negotiation has been photoshopping Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige onto the bodies of Marvel Cinematic Universe villains. The idea is likening Feige’s conquest of the movie industry to the imperial schemes of certain Marvel villains; we thought the concept had reached its peak with all the memes of Feige as Thanos, collecting Marvel franchises like Infinity Stones – but we were very wrong!

What makes this meme so good is that it incorporates more than just the usual (shoddy) photoshop job to make the association work – it actually mimics a full scene of the MCU saga to create its humorous twist on the moment. The scene in question is of course Karl Urban’s Skurge (aka The Executioner) from Thor: Ragnarok, as he tries to use his appointment as the new guardian of the Bifrost under Hela’s rule to impress a few ladies. His proud presentation of the “stuff” (aka various Asgardian artifacts) he thought would impress the girls is one of the more hilarious sight gags that director Taika Waititi worked into the film, and it’s little surprise that it’s become so “meme-worthy” in the time since.

The Skurge moment takes on a whole new hilarious meaning when set against the context of Kevin Feige now having a complete Marvel Cinematic Universe under his belt. What’s more intriguing is seeing how the fan threads on Reddit quickly devolve into a debate about whether or not Avengers: Endgame‘s post-credits scene should be used to tease the X-Men and Fantastic Four’s arrival in the MCU. It’s way more split than we expected – and it’s even splitting the Comicbook.com staff down the middle…

