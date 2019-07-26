Kevin Feige Teases “Embarrassment of Riches” On Disney+

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is excited about the opportunity to bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe to TV with Disney+, launching with a trio of series that he calls an “embarrassment of riches” and teeing up other anticipated titles down the line. After more than a decade building together an elaborate tapestry of feature films, Feige and the rest of Marvel are set to use WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, and other Disney+ TV series to give Marvel fans more content, and a more interconnected experience, than ever before — all while minimizing the number of feature films that have to go into each phase of the post-Infinity Saga Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Little is known about the specifics of the series yet, aside from simple things like Falcon (Anthony Mackie) stepping into the role of Captain America in his series. Still, Feige gave small, meaningful teases that theoretically give fans a sense for what to expect when Disney+ launches later this year. Among those comments? It sounds like WandaVision will be wildly different and a little experimental — perhaps an indication that, as fans have long suspected, it will incorporate elements of Tom King’s fan-favorite The Vision miniseries, which served as the template for projects like Mister Miracle and the forthcoming Strange Adventures at DC.

“WandaVision will be unlike anything we’ve done before, and I’m excited to talk to people more about it, eventually,” Feige said. “And you see Daniel Bruhl coming back to Zemo and having more time to spend with these beloved characters in Falcon and Winter Soldier. Loki returning — it’s an embarrassment of riches, all of it extremely thought out by the team Marvel Studios, to do it in ways that I hope will satisfy fans who are anticipating it, but in a way they are absolutely not expecting it.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeyein fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.