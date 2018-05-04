Kevin Feige Teases Major Changes Coming For Captain America, Iron Man & More

Going into Avengers: Infinity War, many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have wondered what lies ahead for fan-favorites like Captain America, Iron Man, and more. After all, with contracts ending for several of the MCU’s stars, Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers 4 leaves some pretty big questions about the future. Now, it sounds like whatever the future holds might contain some big changes.

Speaking with the AP, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said that there are more stories to tell and teased that those stories included characters like Captain Americaand Iron Man who have already had their full trilogies run their course.

“There are still things that are key elements to a lot of our characters in their comic incarnations that we haven’t even done yet for characters who have had three or four movies,” Feige said. “It is an amazing wealth of creative material to pull from.”

Feige is right. With nearly 80 years of comic book history to draw from, Marvel Studios isn’t going to run out of stories to tell any time soon and the studio doesn’t plan to. Feige also said that they are already looking out to 2025 for movies, but even with a future of films assured, the real question is what stories could the studio tell?

That’s where what Feige said gets interesting. Feige specifically references characters who have already had three or four movies — characters that includes but isn’t limited to Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor. Since the actors behind those characters have completed their contracts and may not return after Avengers 4 — Chris Evans has hinted that Avengers 4 might be his exit, though he’s not confirmed that, either — Feige could well be teasing that we’ll see new faces step into certain roles.

It’s something that has happened in comics many times over the years. Bucky Barnes has served as Captain America following the presumed death of Steve Rogers, while Rhodey has suited up as Iron Man for a time, specifically during the “Demon in a Bottle” story arc in which Tony relapsed into alcoholism. And even Thor hasn’t always been the Thor movie fans know. Jane Foster served as Thor, the Goddess of Thunder, wielding Mjolnir herself for a time.

Whatever path Marvel takes in exploring characters for films beyond Avengers 4, Feige is clear about one thing and that’s that the studio is always looking for the stories that will entertain and surprise the audience.

“We make movies we believe in,” Feige said. “We make movies that we think will be entertaining to ourselves and think about ourselves as the first audience members for any movie we make. Any idea that comes up in a room: Would we be entertained by this? Would we be moved by this? Would we be surprised by this.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

What stories would you like to see in future MCU films? Is Bucky Barnes Captain America something you hope to see?