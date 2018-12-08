Kevin Smith Reacts to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

The entire Internet has been abuzz today over the first Avengers: Endgame trailer, which has already received over 25 million views since it was released this morning. Many Marvel fans cannot contain their excitement over the first footage, even celebrities…

Kevin Smith, director and comic book lover, took to Twitter after the trailer’s release to share his enthusiasm.

The @MarvelStudios logo gets Snapped! The Thanos scarecrow! Ronin reveal! And @AntMan is gonna play a big role! @Avengers, I promise to stay alive until your tale is told! As my Grandma used to say whenever she was watching her favorite soap operas, “Shut up! My stories are on!” //t.co/9GBuMEqGmA — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 7, 2018

Let’s break down the moments Smith called out, shall we?

“The @MarvelStudios logo gets Snapped!,” he points out first. Sure enough, after Tony Stark’s sad message to Pepper Potts while drifting through space, the Marvel Studios logo is revealed and then quickly dusted, just like half of the characters in Avengers: Infinity War.

“The Thanos scarecrow!,” Smith mentions next. The new trailer has given us a better glimpse of the armor-made scarecrow or “Thanos-crow,” which we saw briefly in Infinity War. This is a nod to Infinity Gauntlet, which features a Farmer Thanos.

“Ronin reveal!,” Smith adds. Ronin, of course, is the new mantle taken up by Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). In the comics, Barton experiences some trauma (long story short, he dies) and upon his return, he decides he doesn’t want to continue his life as Hawkeye. Many fans are speculating that all or part of his family were dusted during the Thanos Snap, which is what prompts the character’s change in the film.

“And @AntMan is gonna play a big role!,” Smith continues. The trailer shows Scott Lang/Ant Man (Paul Rudd), who the Avengers assume to be dusted (we last saw him trapped in the Quantam Realm, so he’s probably been MIA long enough for them to think the worst), showing up to assist Captain America and Black Widow. There are a lot of ideas circulating over the significance of Ant-Man’s return and, like Kevin Smith, we believe he’s going to play an important role in the film.

“@Avengers, I promise to stay alive until your tale is told!,” jokes Smith, “As my Grandma used to say whenever she was watching her favorite soap operas, ‘Shut up! My stories are on!’” We appreciate your investment in the fandom, Kevin, and we’re just as excited as you to see what’s going to unfold in Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.