Kevin Smith Reacts to Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer

As we inch towards summer, the team at Marvel Studios will prepare to launch the massive marketing cycle for Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. In fact, the Disney marketing machine has already begun to churn, with the film's first teaser having already surfaced online. As one might suspect from a comic book super fan like Kevin Smith, the filmmaker loved what he saw.

In the latest episode of Fat Man Beyond, Smith applauded Waititi and Chris Hemsworth's work on the feature, also giving a nod to Natalie Portman's new iteration of the Asgardian god of thunder.

"It was absolutely wonderful. I very much like Taika Waititi's rendition of Thor and Chris Hemsworth continues to be insanely easy to look at and warm and f-cking wonderful. He's such a gift, that guy," Smith said on his podcast. "Seeing Jane Foster at the end of the trailer catch the hammer was pretty damn cool."

That's when he pivoted to another character, posing a question as to why we haven't seen the film's primary antagonist yet.

"I'm looking forward to it and they haven't even shown us Christian Bale yet," Smith added. "We don't even know what Gorr the God Butcher even looks like. I saw a picture of an action figure and it just looked like Christian Bale."

Smith, of course, was referring to the pictures that began to circulate last month of Hasbro's Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends wave.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

