Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends Wave Reveals First Look at New Characters

Marvel Studios is notorious for keeping all of its projects kept in a thick shroud of secrecy, oftentimes to a fault. Because the studio saves even the smallest of details for the film’s release, first looks for its movies and television shows often come in the form of toy and other merchandise releases. Case in point, fans are still anxiously awaiting the first teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film’s toys are already seeing a release. Saturday, snapshots of the film’s wave of wildly collectible Marvel Legends action figures surfaced online, giving fans their first earnest looks at a substantial amount of the film’s cast.

In total, there appear to be seven figures included in the wave, including two figures of Thor and a pair of the Guardians of the Galaxy. One Thor can be seen in his new blue and gold suit while the other is called “Ravager Thor,” sporting the Thunderstrike-like suit revealed in leaked set photos when the movie was in principal photography.

Other figures included in the wave included Gorr, who looks reminiscent of a statue, also sporting a new look without his iconic tendrils. King Valkyrie gets a figure as does Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor. To round out the wave, Hasbro is introducing new Star-Lord and Groot figures. Each figure includes a piece for the wave’s Korg Build-A-Figure. Korg also appears to be wearing an updated suit.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

