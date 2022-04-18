Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer Released by Marvel

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been begging for the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer for months now, hoping to get a glimpse into what Taika Waititi has in store for the fourth installment in the Thor saga. When character looks and story details started appearing in toys and merchandise around the Internet, everyone knew the debut trailer wasn’t far behind. Well, thankfully, the wait is officially over, as the first footage from Thor: Love and Thunder has arrived. Take a look!

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder is an exciting one. Not only is Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor, but Natalie Portman is back as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sig, and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars are expected to appear in the movie. In addition to the many returning favorites, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It was also announced that Russell Crowe will be featured in the film, and the actor revealed last April that he will be playing Zeus.

In the past, director Taika Waititi has teased that Thor: Love and Thunder “is so insane and also very romantic.” During a recent chat with Empire, the director emphasized that it’s “the craziest film” he’s ever done.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi shared. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

“It’s very different from Ragnarok,” Waititi continued. “It’s crazier. I’ll tell you what’s different. There’ll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos.”

What do you think of the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer? Let us know in the comments. Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 8th.