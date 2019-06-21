Marvel Announces King Thor

When it comes to comic creators and the characters they’ve written, few pairings become iconic. You have the likes of Jack Kirby and the Fantastic Four or Chris Claremont and the X-Men and before long, it might be safe to say Jason Aaron and his run with Thor Odinson can be added to that pantheon.

First starting on Thor: God of Thunder, Aaron and artist Esad Ribic are reteaming on King Thor this Fall, a four-issue mini-series that’d serve as the former’s sendoff from his time on the character. The news was revealed in Marvel’s September solicitations earlier this week after being teased for months. Earlier this Spring, we spoke with Marvel Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski, who had confirmed the House of Ideas was working on an exit strategy from the Asgardian God of Thunder with Aaron.

“We’re still in talks about when is he [Aaron] going to get off, what he wants to do with his arcs, but it’s not going to be this year,” the editor admits. “With War of the Realms he told the story he wants to do, now he’s got to figure out what he wants to continue doing and when he’s going to leave. Every creator has an end to their run. He’s had an amazing run, but as to when that is going to be, neither I nor Jason, nor anyone at Marvel can say just yet, but we have been talking about things.”

The full solicitation for King Thor #1 is below.

KING THOR #1 (OF 4)

Jason Aaron (W) • ESAD RIBIC (A/C)

Variant cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant cover by GERARDO ZAFFINO

IMMORTAL WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON & ESAD RIBIC CONCLUDE THEIR EPIC THOR STORY!

The creators of the legendary THOR: GOD OF THUNDER series that kicked off one of the most epic runs in Marvel history are back together for one last ride with the almighty Lord of Asgard! Seven years ago, Jason and Esad introduced the Thor of the far future, All-Father of a broken realm and a dying universe, as he stood in battle against the Butcher of Gods, wielder of All-Black the Necrosword. Now that nefarious blade has returned, in the hands of Thor’s all-time greatest enemy – his brother, Loki – for one final, cataclysmic showdown. Behold the book no comics fan should miss – the celebration of the end of a truly Marvelous era.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

King Thor #1 is due out in September.