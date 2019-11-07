Knives Out Clip Shows Chris Evans Giving a Whole New Meaning to “America’s Ass”

This month will see the long-awaited release of Knives Out, the new movie from Rian Johnson, who is best known for directing Brick, Looper, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The upcoming film features a star-studded cast, including Chris Evans, who is best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Evans’ last appearance in the franchise occurred earlier this year in Avengers: Endgame and the film featured an already-iconic line calling his character’s butt “America’s ass.” The line has been used in various ways since the Marvel movie’s release, and now the official Twitter account for Knives Out is taking it to the next level. They recently shared a clip from the new movie, which shows Evans being quite unfriendly, which means he’s gone from “America’s Ass” to “America’s Asshole.”

“As far as I’m concerned, that’s America’s asshole. #KnivesOut,” they wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“I don’t know who is running this account, but I LOVE YOU!!!!! The Chris Evans comments are the best!!!,” @sharebear817 wrote.

“Whomever is tweeting from this account please come see the movie with me,” @fluffykittensox added.

“You know @ChrisEvans is definitely acting when he has to pretend to hate dogs,” @cassiebanaszek pointed out.

Currently, Knives Out is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% critics score after 103 reviews. In addition to Evans, the film stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Evans’ next project is Defending Jacob, a new mini-series coming to Apple TV+ based on the novel of the same name by William Landay. The show is also set to star Downton Abbey‘s Michelle Dockery, IT‘s Jaeden Martell, Succession‘s Cherry Jones, and Orange Is the New Black‘s Pablo Schreiber. After that, Evans is expected to appear in Jekyll, a new horror/mystery from Ruben Fleischer, the director of Zombieland and Venom.

Knives Out hits theaters on November 27th.