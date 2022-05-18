Kraven the Hunter Star Says Shoot Is Going Swimmingly

✖

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony is working on more movies based on Spidey's vast world of comics. Currently, they are filming Kraven the Hunter, which will star MCU alum Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role, and also feature Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Fred Hechinger. Kraven the Hunter will be the next in Sony's villain line-up after Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, and the upcoming Madame Web. DeBose is playing Calypso, a voodoo priestess who is also a Spider-Man villain and former lover of Kraven. The Academy Award-winning actor recently had a chat with Deadline about Kraven.

"It's cool. It's going well. I mean, for as much as I believe I'm allowed to say about it, I think it's going swimmingly," DeBose shared. "Yeah. I'm proud of them," she added when Deadline brought up the fact that Marvel seems to be pushing for change. "I think all of these franchise pieces, it's all about your growth. And it's exciting to be a part of something that feels like it's taking a step in a different direction. I feel like they're just allowing this to live in whatever world it needs to live in, which is kind of cool. I don't like work experiences, period, where I feel like I'm asked to fit a box, because my job is to discover the box and to define the box. That's my job, in my opinion. I mean, it is 2022."

Recently, Spider-Man writer Chris McKenna previously revealed he and his writing partner Erik Sommers have included Kraven in a draft for every script of their MCU trilogy.

"I don't think there's been a draft of any of the Spider-Man movies where Kraven the Hunter [wasn't the villain]," McKenna said to TheWrap. "...we ended the movie, the last movie with Peter's identity being spoiled by Mysterio, and that was our jumping-off point because at least we could cling to that. That led us down different story roads that were not this story. And then, I think, I don't know if it was Kevin's idea, the idea of doing something with the other villains and teasing at the very end of this, almost in a tag, was floated."

Triple Frontier's J.C. Chandor is directing Kraven the Hunter on a script from Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. The film is slated to arrive in theaters on January 13, 2023.