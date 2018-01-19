Krysten Ritter Shares Behind The Scenes Look At ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2

Krysten Ritter has wrapped up her work on Jessica Jones Season Two and sharing a behind-the-scenes photo to celebrate.

Ritter took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself doing some voice work for her show’s new episodes. “[Throwback Thursday] to a little adr seassion on Jessica Jones– Season Two coming soon!!! (March 8, 2018),” Ritter wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, dive in for clues in the freeze frame of Ritter as Jessica Jones on the screen behind her in the post below!

In Season Two of Jessica Jones, the New York City private investigator is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

“I just want to continue with Jessica’s character – she’s very damaged, and the damage goes beyond Kilgrave, so there’s a lot to mine from in her backstory and her present day situation,” showrunner Melissa Rosenberg told DigitalSpy. “I will always use as much as I can from the books, but unfortunately we’ve gone away from that mythology,” Rosenberg said. “The MCU is very different, and we’re probably not going to be able to do parallel storylines. But I take every little piece I can [from the comics], because it’s so good.”

Jessica Jones Season Two debuts on Netflix on March 18, 2018.