‘Jessica Jones’ Star Krysten Ritter Once Had a Joke Tinder Profile

Jessica Jones‘ Krysten Ritter may have legions of fans, but that apparently doesn’t correlate to online dating.

The actress recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where the topic of Tinder came up. And as she revealed, she once had an incognito profile on the dating app.

“A couple years ago…When did Tinder start? I don’t know.” Ritter explained. “I had a friend over, and we set up a profile for me as a joke, to kind of see how the algorithm worked.”

But as Ritter revealed, she ran into a bit of a snag when putting the profile together.

“And so we set up a profile for me, but we couldn’t use any of the things that would probably be what got me a date in real life.” Ritter revealed. “Like Breaking Bad, that might get me a date. Or like, a picture [of me]. So we used one where you couldn’t tell it was me. It was really humbling and a real ego blast, because I was like ‘No one’s going to like me!’ Because it would basically not be me, and not use all of the stuff. It was like high school all over again.”

Nevertheless, Ritter accepts that the app works well for some – just maybe not for those as easily recognizable as her.

“I actually know a lot of people that met on Tinder!” Ritter added. “It’s like the thing. Because everyone’s looking down now, I guess you don’t really look up in real life.”

Jessica Jones season two will debut on Netflix in 2018.