The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Kumail Nanjiani’s New Marvel Transformation

The Internet was given an early present this holiday season, in the form of Kumail Nanjiani’s Marvel transformation. The Oscar-nominated writer and comedian was cast in Marvel’s Eternals film last year, and has spent the time since working on a new physique. A couple of public appearances over the last few months suggested that Nanjiani had been getting in better shape, but nothing prepared fans for the reveal of his Eternals body. Kumail Nanjiani is absolutely ripped, and Twitter just can’t get enough of it.

Nanjiani posted about his transformation and workout plan on Instagram Monday morning, and it didn’t take long for all of social media to start buzzing about his new photos. Plenty of folks are tweeting about just how good the actor looks, while others are also commending him for what he wrote about getting in shape. Nanjiani made it clear in the post that he was only able to get in the shape he’s currently in because he was given all of the resources to do so after getting cast by Marvel Studios.

“I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world,” he explained. “I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

Nanjiani has long been a fan-favorite on social media, so everyone online has been nothing but excited for his new look.

My whole day has been thrown off by learning that Kumail Nanjiani is ridiculously jacked now — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) December 16, 2019

Marvel fans: “Oh no! RDJ and Chris Evans are leaving the MCU. What are we going to do??”



Simu Liu and Kumail Nanjiani: “I think we can be of assistance…” pic.twitter.com/ztzFZiJ2oe — Curtis Kimberlin Jr 🦃 (@ckimberlinjr) December 16, 2019

Alright: Kumail showing off his final form.



Even better: Pointing out this was only achievable under extremely privileged circumstances while thanking people.



I didn’t think it was possibly to love him even more, but here we are! pic.twitter.com/79wl769yBT — Level 7 Access Podcast (@Level7AccessPod) December 16, 2019

Kumail became a Kumeal pic.twitter.com/L90rGNjCJq — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 16, 2019

JFC, don’t hurt em Kumail pic.twitter.com/XcP2HB11kq — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) December 16, 2019

Kumail works out at the same gym as I do so in a way this is a victory for both of us, equally pic.twitter.com/adVdEvipDn — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) December 16, 2019

Clearly Kumail looks amazing, but I love that he mentions that there’s zero way that he’d look like this if the studio didn’t pay for the resources he was given. pic.twitter.com/jJqRXQS7iC — peanut butter perfect bar (@beerquena) December 16, 2019

Kumail Nanjiani won the ‘beginning of the decade vs. end of the decade’ challenge pic.twitter.com/bQ9JclOoYa — crazy spooked asian (@tribranchvo) December 16, 2019

ok so yes kumail is absolutely ripped but also his insta caption about just how unrealistic this is for most men is EXTREMELY refreshing pic.twitter.com/Pa0NEFghGf — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 16, 2019

MCU fans: Where are we to acquire thirst memes now that Chris Evans and RDJ are leaving

Kumail: Hold my 8-pack — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) December 16, 2019

not only is kumail RIPPED (captain america needed a superserum, kumail did not) but he also added that people should keep in mind that he had trainers and nutritionists to help him, which many people can’t easily get so they shouldn’t feel bad about themselves pic.twitter.com/JmClnmsljP — 🥀 (@avengermemes) December 16, 2019

