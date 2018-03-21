‘Legion’ Season 2 Character Videos Will Push You Down the Mindhole

As the season premiere of Legion gets closer to debuting on FX, the network is starting to catch people up on the events of the series with a series of new videos.

The videos released so far focus on the characters David Haller (Dan Stevens), Syd Barrett (Rachel Keller), and Oliver Bird (Jemaine Clement), and do a much better job of summarizing their journeys in the first season than the mind-bending “recap” video released last week.

Oliver is the brilliant telepath who spent most of the season frozen and/or in a coma, revived to help David and his allies in the battle against the Shadow King. Though he didn’t have full use of his memories due to being trapped in the astral plane for so long, he did have a brief reunion with his wife Melanie. And then the Shadow King took over.

Syd was an introvert more concerned with hurting those around her than making connections until she met David and stumbled into the world of secret government agencies and their attempts to capture and subdue mutants. The two formed a strong bond that was tested in the end when David was abducted.

And then there’s David, the man who could be the most powerful mutant in the world. After living his life under the impression that he was a schizophrenic, he took control of his mental health and his abilities after learning he was the host of a powerful psychic parasite known as the Shadow King. Through his relationship with Syd, he was able to expunge the Shadow King’s influence — only to inadvertently push it onto Oliver.

The series will pick up after a time jump, immediately revealing what happened when David was abducted by the mysterious orb in the first season finale. And though a lot of days have gone by since he was taken, David had a much different experience, as Dan Stevens revealed in a recent interview with Collider.

“For David, it hasn’t been a year, so he’s getting his head around that, for a start. For everybody else, it’s been a year and a lot has happened in that year,” Stevens reveals about the time jump. “David has had another strange experience. He thought his problems maybe were solved with the expulsion of the Shadow King, but actually, it’s not that simple. So, far less time has passed for David. When we find him, he’s coming to terms with a whole new bend on reality.”

Legion Season 2 premieres Tuesday, April 3rd on FX.