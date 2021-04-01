LEGO Batman Cowl 76182 Set Is up for Pre-Order, Venom Head Unveiled

LEGO has opened up pre-orders for the #76182 Batman Cowl set, which includes 410 pieces. You can grab it here on Amazon and here at LEGO.com starting today priced at $59.99. It has a release date set for April 26th. Just keep in mind that the cowl is not wearable unless you have a really, really tiny head.

The LEGO DC Comics Batman Cowl set includes a stand for display and transparent bricks for the face. It measures 8.5 in. (22 cm) high, 4 in. (10 cm) wide and 4 in. (12 cm) deep.

As you can see, Marvel fans haven't been left out of the fun. A listing for the Venom #76187 set also appeared here on the LEGO.com website today. It will be released alongside the Batman cowl on April 26th, though pre-orders were not live at the time of writing. The Venom set includes 565 pieces, a stand, and a mouthful of teeth with a long, twisting tongue. It measures 7 in. (19 cm) high, 3 in. (9 cm) wide and 7 in. (19 cm) deep.

On a related note, LEGO recently launched three new sets in their Star Wars lineup - the Imperial Probe Droid (75306) and helmet sets for Darth Vader (75304) and a Scout Trooper (75305).

All three are available to pre-order here at LEGO.com with a release date set for - you guessed it - April 26th. The Vader Helmet is priced at $69.99, the Scout Trooper helmet at $49.99, and the Imperial Probe Droid set at $59.99.

