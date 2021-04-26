LEGO Batman Cowl and Venom Head Are On Sale Now

Earlier this month LEGO opened up pre-orders for the #76182 Batman Cowl set, which includes 410 pieces. You can grab it here on Amazon and here at LEGO.com priced at $59.99. It ships starting today, April 26th. The LEGO DC Comics Batman Cowl set includes a stand for display and transparent bricks for the face. It measures 8.5 in. (22 cm) high, 4 in. (10 cm) wide and 4 in. (12 cm) deep.

LEGO also launched the Venom #76187 set here on Amazon and here on the LEGO.com website today for $59.99. The Venom set includes 565 pieces, a stand, and a mouthful of teeth with a long, twisting tongue. It measures 7 in. (19 cm) high, 3 in. (9 cm) wide and 7 in. (19 cm) deep.

On a related note, LEGO launched three new sets in their Star Wars lineup today - the Imperial Probe Droid (75306) and helmet sets for Darth Vader (75304) and a Scout Trooper (75305).

All three are available to order here on Amazon and here at LEGO.com. The Vader Helmet is priced at $69.99, the Scout Trooper helmet at $49.99, and the Imperial Probe Droid set at $59.99.

While you're at it, take a look at what LEGO has in store for Star Wars Day 2021!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.