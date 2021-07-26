LEGO Marvel Studios Disney+ Minifigure Wave Unveiled: Loki, What If, WandaVision and More

Marvel Studios' TV shows on Disney+ are setting the stage for what's to come in Phase 4 of the MCU. Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and the upcoming What If...? animated series will undoubtedly have an impact on Phase 4 films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Eternals, and more. That said, LEGO has just unveiled a wave of minifigures that includes 12 characters from the recent Disney+ television lineup.

The collection of minifigures includes The Scarlet Witch, The Vision, and Monica Rambeau from WandaVision, the Winter Soldier and Captain America from The Falcon and the Winter Solider and T’Challa Star-Lord, Captain Carter, Gamora with the Blade of Thanos, Zombie Hunter Spidey and Zombie Captain America from What If...?, and Loki and Sylvie from Loki. It also appears that Frog Thor (Throg) and Alligator Loki figures are in the mix from the Loki series, which is amazing.

The Marvel Studios Disney+ LEGO minifigures are priced at $5.99 each and come packaged in individual mystery bags. A listing for the minifigures is live here at LEGO.com, but pre-orders won't open up until October 1st. In the meantime, note that LEGO will release over 100 new sets on August 1st. You can browse through the upcoming releases right here. Be ready to grab them starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET on July 31st / August 1st.

