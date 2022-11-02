Massive LEGO Spider-Man 76178 Daily Bugle Set Returns to Its Original Price

Last year, the LEGO Group unveiled the 76178 Daily Bugle, which includes 3772 pieces and measures over 32 inches tall – making it the largest Marvel set that LEGO produced – until the Hulkbuster takes the crown on on November 4th. It also includes an insane amount of minifigures – 25 to be exact – which allow you to recreate endless storylines from the Spider-Man universe. What's more, you can order it with a rare 14% discount today, which brings it back down to the launch price that we saw before inflation kicked in.

The LEGO Spider-Man 76178 Daily Bugle set is available to order here at Walmart, here on Amazon, and here at Best Buy priced at $300 – $300.99, which is down from the current $349.99 list price. If you go with Walmart, you might want to take advantage of the 50% off deal that they are running on Walmart+ subscriptions through November 3rd.

The LEGO Daily Bugle skyscraper has a 4-story interior that allows you to explore the offices of Peter Parker, J. Jonah Jameson, and more. The floors, roof, and facade can be removed to access these spaces. Naturally, the build is packed with details and Easter eggs from the comics.

The full minifigure lineup includes Mysterio, Doctor Octopus, Venom, Carnage, Peter Parker, Aunt May, Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Firestar, Spider-Ham, Betty Brant, Ben Urich, Robbie Robertson, Ron Barney, Bernie the Cab Driver, Amber Grant, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Spider-Man. There are also 5 minifigures that are completely new to this set: Blade, Black Cat, Daredevil, Punisher, and, of course, The Daily Bugle Editor-in-Chief J. Jonah Jameson.

Additional images for the Spider-Man Daily Bugle LEGO set can be found in the gallery below.