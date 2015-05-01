Marvel 76210 LEGO Hulkbuster Set Officially Unveiled: Price and Release Date

Rumors have swirled about the identity of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76210 set for quite some time, but leaks earlier this week confirmed that the set would be a new Hulkbuster that is bigger and more expensive than any LEGO Super Heroes set to date. It will include 4,049 pieces and a price tag of $549.99, and your first chance to grab it will be on November 3rd / 4th at 9pm PST / 12am EST here at the LEGO Shop if you are a VIP member (joining is free). Odds are that the VIP allotment will sell out quickly, but you'll get a second chance with the general release on November 8th / 9th at 9pm PST / 12am EST.

LEGO has made smaller Hulkbuster sets in the past, but this version based on 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron will be the ultimate version. It will include three light bricks for the arc reactor and palm repulsors, poseable arms, and a MK44 display plaque that includes a minifigure of Tony Stark carrying tools. Note that the cockpit is designed to accommodate the 381-piece Marvel Iron Man Figure (76206), which you can order here at LEGO.com separately for $39.99. That figure is 9-inches tall, which gives you a sense of how big this model is. Specifically, the LEGO Hulkbuster will measure 20.5-inches tall once complete. You can take a closer look at the details in the gallery below.

Of course, many LEGO fans will balk at yet another large and super expensive set. Others won't be thrilled by another Hulkbuster, preferring something like a UCS-scale Avengers Tower. Still, you can bet that there will be plenty of collectors and resellers out there that are willing to pay the price. It far surpasses the scale of previously released sets in the Marvel Super Heroes lineup, which include the S.H.I.E.L.D Hellicarrier (eBay), life-size Black Panther LEGO bust, Sanctum Sanctorum, and Daily Bugle.