Massive LEGO Spider-Man Daily Bugle Set Is On Sale For Black Friday

In 2021, the LEGO Group unveiled the 76178 Daily Bugle, which includes 3772 pieces and measures over 32 inches tall. At the time, that made it the second largest Marvel set that LEGO produced behind the the Hulkbuster set. The upcoming LEGO Avengers Tower is about to take over that spot, but the Daily Bugle is no slouch, It includes a whopping 25 minifigures that will allow you to recreate endless storylines from the Spider-Man universe. What's more, you can order it with a Black Friday 14% discount today, which matches its best deal to date.

The LEGO Spider-Man 76178 Daily Bugle set is available to order here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $300 (down from $349.99) while the deal lasts (note that the aforementioned Hulkbuster is also on sale for 34% off on Amazon). It features a 4-story interior that allows you to explore the offices of Peter Parker, J. Jonah Jameson, and more. The floors, roof, and facade can be removed to access these spaces. Naturally, the build is packed with details and Easter eggs from the comics.

The full minifigure lineup includes Mysterio, Doctor Octopus, Venom, Carnage, Peter Parker, Aunt May, Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Firestar, Spider-Ham, Betty Brant, Ben Urich, Robbie Robertson, Ron Barney, Bernie the Cab Driver, Amber Grant, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Spider-Man. There are also 5 minifigures that are completely new to this set: Blade, Black Cat, Daredevil, Punisher, and, of course, The Daily Bugle Editor-in-Chief J. Jonah Jameson.

Additional images for the Spider-Man Daily Bugle LEGO set can be found in the gallery below.