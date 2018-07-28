‘The Life Of Captain Marvel’ Trailer Released

Captain Marvel plays a big part in the Marvel Comics universe, and a new video explains how Marvel is streamlining and updating the hero’s origin in a big way.

The Life of Captain Marvel #1 comes from writer Margaret Stohl and artists’ Carlos Pacheco, and Marguerite Sauvage, and in a new launch trailer for the book Marvel Editor in Chief CB Cebulski explains how the company is updating her origin while also not destroying what has come before.

“This is a story about Carol Danvers. We’re taking Carol back to basics,” said Cebulski. “We hear that a lot, but this is something where we’re going to dance between the raindrops and find the secrets of Carol’s origins that are based in the roots of her family.”

“It’s really a family story and it’s as much about the human instead of her as her Kree powers,” added Stohl.

Marvel Comics Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada revealed to ComicBook.com how this story came about, aiming to give the character her own Wolverine Origins-type series.

“Everything that’s happened in her life has happened, but this is the real origin,” Quesada said. “I keep comparing it to…because the marching orders were ‘let’s do a Wolverine Origin-style book with Carol Danvers’ because she deserves it. Also her origin. if you were to talk about her origin to the person on the street, ya know you get to the whole Binary thing, it gets crazy, so it’s hard to understand. This streamlines everything while keeping everything intact.”

“THE DEFINITIVE ORIGIN OF CAPTAIN MARVEL! Carol Danvers was just a girl from the Boston suburbs who loved science and the Red Sox until a chance encounter with a Kree hero gave her incredible super-powers. Now, she’s a leader in the Avengers and the commander of Alpha Flight. But what if there were more to the story? When crippling anxiety attacks put her on the sidelines in the middle of a fight, Carol finds herself reliving memories of a life she thought was far behind her. You can’t outrun where you’re from — and sometimes, you HAVE to go home again. But there are skeletons in Captain Marvel’s closet — and what she discovers will change her entire world. Written by best-selling author Margaret Stohl and drawn by fan-favorite comics veteran Carlos Pacheco, this is the true origin of Captain Marvel.”

The Life of Captain Marvel #1 is in comic stores now. Issue #2 hits on August 15.