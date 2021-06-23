Loki: Marvel Fans Are Loving Sylvie After Episode 3

By Kofi Outlaw

Loki Episode 3 saw Tom Hiddleston's Loki variant escape into the company of his rival variant, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Loki and Sylvie were forced into an odd-couple pairing as they became stranded together on the planet Lamentis-1. That premise was really just an excuse for Marvel to give fans an episode of Loki where we could get some much-needed time and character development from Sylvie. Well, Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and director Kate Herron all delivered, because social media is lighting up with reactions from Marvel fans who have nothing but love for Sylvie!

Here's what Marvel fans think about Sylvie after Loki Episode 3:

Cannot Deny Her Greatness

Fans are loving actress Sophie Di Martino just as much as they love the Sylvie character. And with good reason!  

So Pretty

Fans are smitten with Sylvie (and Sophia Di Martino) like they've been hit with an enchantment spell! 

Total Badass

Sylvie has quickly earned Marvel Cinematic Universe fans' respect for her badass battle skills, as much as her wit, intellect, and impeccable looks. 

The Winningest Smile

It's nearly impossible to outdo Tom Hiddleston's mischievous grin as Loki, but Sophia Di Martino is certainly competing for that title 

That Hair Tho...

Sylvie's half-bun ponytail hairdo is quickly becoming a hit. 

The Team We Never Knew We Needed

Martino's Sylvie and Hiddleston's Loki are proving to be a smash hit as a team. 

Do NOT Ship This!

Marvel fans are starting to ship the Loki/Sylvie partnership - which is all kinds of confusing, and definitely feels a little wrong. 

Same Style Of Beatdown

Di Martino nailed her performance as an alternate Loki down to the physical stuntwork. Brilliant stuff! 

She Did The Meme!

Maybe Marvel Studios pays much closer attention to these memes than we thought - because this is spot-on! 

Now You Know How Mobius Feels

Sylvie got a taste of what poor Mobius has been suffering through chasing after her, by having to spend some time with her insufferable alternate self. That's Karma, baby. 

Loki streams new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+. 

