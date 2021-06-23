Loki: Marvel Fans Are Loving Sylvie After Episode 3
Loki Episode 3 saw Tom Hiddleston's Loki variant escape into the company of his rival variant, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Loki and Sylvie were forced into an odd-couple pairing as they became stranded together on the planet Lamentis-1. That premise was really just an excuse for Marvel to give fans an episode of Loki where we could get some much-needed time and character development from Sylvie. Well, Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and director Kate Herron all delivered, because social media is lighting up with reactions from Marvel fans who have nothing but love for Sylvie!
Here's what Marvel fans think about Sylvie after Loki Episode 3:
Cannot Deny Her Greatness
#Loki spoilers // episode 3— abby ४ loki spoilers🧣 (@lipasloki) June 23, 2021
sophie di martino played sylvie amazingly and no one can deny me on this one pic.twitter.com/5FfYGMdBql
Fans are loving actress Sophie Di Martino just as much as they love the Sylvie character. And with good reason!prevnext
So Pretty
#LOKI SPOILERS— agus ⎊ (@_tonyskid) June 23, 2021
. can we talk about how pretty sylvie is though. cause oh my god pic.twitter.com/fSvw0GJmQb
Fans are smitten with Sylvie (and Sophia Di Martino) like they've been hit with an enchantment spell!prevnext
Total Badass
cw // #Loki #LokiSpoilers
Sylvie is not playing and she's a badass— chris (@chrisdadeviant) June 23, 2021
and she's the moment.pic.twitter.com/Obw6raY5fj
Sylvie has quickly earned Marvel Cinematic Universe fans' respect for her badass battle skills, as much as her wit, intellect, and impeccable looks.prevnext
The Winningest Smile
Her smile is the cutest thing I saw today! #Loki #Sylvie pic.twitter.com/n9ztEhdWvw— Nathan Price || Loki Era (@King_slayer_13) June 23, 2021
It's nearly impossible to outdo Tom Hiddleston's mischievous grin as Loki, but Sophia Di Martino is certainly competing for that titleprevnext
That Hair Tho...
IM OBSESSED WITH HER NOW pic.twitter.com/QXdV2HqSYr— ken (@wandaskory) June 23, 2021
#loki spoilers— loki'd (@aceude) June 23, 2021
when Sylvie put her hair into a half bun, that's when I knew it was over for me pic.twitter.com/1CfmEMm7FT
Sylvie's half-bun ponytail hairdo is quickly becoming a hit.prevnext
The Team We Never Knew We Needed
#LOKI SPOILERS
LOKI AND SYLVIE SUPREMACY THE DUO WE NEVER KNEW WE NEEDED pic.twitter.com/jCf8jF1ITy— jamie ✼ LOKI DAY 3 (@hiddlescandi) June 23, 2021
episode 3 of loki spoilers #loki #LokiWednesdays— zack (@sightiess) June 23, 2021
loki and sylvie new favourite duo pic.twitter.com/tQxI2y4fzP
Martino's Sylvie and Hiddleston's Loki are proving to be a smash hit as a team.prevnext
Do NOT Ship This!
If y’all start shipping Loki with Sylvie… pic.twitter.com/9wqQhHPzxv— Cade ☀️ LOKI SPOILERS (@LokiSnakes) June 23, 2021
Marvel fans are starting to ship the Loki/Sylvie partnership - which is all kinds of confusing, and definitely feels a little wrong.prevnext
Same Style Of Beatdown
#LOKI SPOILERS 🚨— anya (@lokiokidokey) June 23, 2021
loki and sylvie using their horned helmets during a fight yup yup ‼️ pic.twitter.com/sIhg00IYaq
Loki 🤝 Sylvie— VishalSid⋓ (@Vishalsiddu1) June 23, 2021
Fighting with their headpiece#Loki pic.twitter.com/8ZFixK252A
Di Martino nailed her performance as an alternate Loki down to the physical stuntwork. Brilliant stuff!prevnext
She Did The Meme!
#Loki spoilers— audrey °~° loki era (@deansfreewill) June 23, 2021
sylvie did the meme!! pic.twitter.com/pzLgcsANto
#LokiWednesdays #LokiSpoilers #Loki Spoilers
No one:
Sylvie after drunk loki broke the Tempad: pic.twitter.com/m8DM73JRb8— 𝓐𝓴𝓱𝓲𝓵🥀 (@akhilkivaani_) June 23, 2021
Maybe Marvel Studios pays much closer attention to these memes than we thought - because this is spot-on!prevnext
Now You Know How Mobius Feels
#loki spoilers— winter soldiers gf (@romanovaswinter) June 23, 2021
mobius and sylvie both having to put up with loki’s trouble HELP pic.twitter.com/QB4vOrGilB
Sylvie got a taste of what poor Mobius has been suffering through chasing after her, by having to spend some time with her insufferable alternate self. That's Karma, baby.
Loki streams new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.prev