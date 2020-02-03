Loki First Look Seemingly Teases Classic Comics Group

The first piece of official footage from the Loki series coming to Disney+ was released tonight in a brand new spot for the streaming service. Though the Loki footage is sparse, it does feature a very big clue about what we can expect from the series overall. In the brief shot, Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki can be seen wearing a uniform that looks like prison garb that features an insignia on the chest with a logo that appears to say “TVA,” a Marvel comics deep cut.

The TVA, or Time Variance Authority, are a bureaucratic group that monitors alternate earths and realities throughout the multiverse, taking their authority to great lengths when people abuse the timeline. What this likely means is that the TVA has captured Loki after his exit from Avengers: Endgame (as he held the Tesseract) at some point in his misadventures across time, but what they intend to do with him we can’t say. The god of mischief does say to an off-screen force: “I’m going to burn this place to the ground,” perhaps either literally or with his time-meddling trickery.

This aspect of the series has previously been alluded to, with Loki producer Stephen Broussard saying in the Disney+ special Expanding the Universe: “There’s a huge time travel component. There will be a man on the run quality to it and we get the chance to explore more human sides of Loki.” Now we know who it is he’s running from, and it’s the TVA.

Earlier this week ComicBook.com exclusively learned that Owen Wilson has been cast in a role in the series, although the character which Wilson will be playing is being kept under wraps it’s certainly a possibility that he could be involved with the TVA in some capacity.

As with anything else that comes from Marvel, the secrecy surrounding the production is as tight-lipped as usual. At one point, Hiddleston teased his role in the series, reassuring fans he knows his character better now than ever before.

“I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I’d have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it,” Hiddleston explained to MTV News. “You’ve got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can’t.”

Set to debut in 2021, the official description for the Loki series was released tonight as well and reads: “In Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ next year—2021.”

Other Disney+ shows from Marvel Studios upcoming include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

