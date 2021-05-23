Loki Needs to Start Taking Things Serious in Brand New TV Spot

✖

The world premiere of Loki is just over two weeks away, and the Disney marketing machine is moving as furiously as ever before. Sunday morning, the Mouse unveiled another television spot for the Tom Hiddleston-starring series, one in which Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius begs the trickster to take things more seriously around the Time Variance Authority.

As one might expect from an outfit as secretive as Marvel Studios, this television spot focuses largely on Loki and Mobius, filling time around the two with various shots of the aforementioned TVA headquarters. There are a few other glimpses outside the TVA at the world established here in this series, but they're all sequences we've seen in prior marketing. You can see the latest spot for yourself below.

From what we know so far, Loki picks up immediately after the 2012 timeline seen in Avengers: Endgame, a time prior to the events of Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok — a pair of movies where the character underwent major character development. This series will then follow the trickster as he works to right the timeline mishaps caused by his inadvertent use of the Time Stone.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

Loki is set to hit Disney+ on June 9th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

