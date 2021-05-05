Marvel Moves up Loki's Release Date, Releases New Video

✖

After seeing the show's trailer, Marvel fans are impatiently awaiting Loki's debut, and now that wait has become a few days shorter. Marvel Studios and Disney+ released a new Loki video today that reveals the series will debut on June 9th, two days earlier than its previously announced June 11th debut. Thereafter, new episodes will premiere on Wednesdays, making Marvel's new television day the same as its new comics day. You can see the video for yourself below. The new streaming series sees Tom Hiddleston reprising Thor's brother, the Asgardian god of mischief. This Loki is the version from the alternate timeline created by the Avengers' Infinity Stones heist in Avengers: Endgame, who used the Tesseract to escape custody.

Michael Waldron created the series and serves as head writer. Kate Herron directs the show's six-episode first season. Alongside Hiddleston, the series stars Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius. The cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman.

Wednesdays are the new Fridays 🗓 Mark your calendars for new episodes of Marvel Studios' #Loki, streaming Wednesdays starting June 9 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lssZkg08G2 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 5, 2021

According to the official synopsis, "In Marvel Studios' Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer."

Previous early looks suggest that time travel will be a major plot device in Loki, though fans still have few details about the show's story. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently described the show as a crime thriller.

"[WandaVision] is probably the most overt level -- black and white, old fashioned aspect ratio -- but every show that we're working on, I think is about creative swings for both Marvel Studios, the MCU, and television," Feige said during the latest installment of IMDbrief. "So I'm very excited about what we've already shown on Falcon and The Winter Solider -- that is a very big scale epic action buddy series that we're excited about. Loki, we've not said much about but is intriguingly different, and I think we've called it a 'crime thriller' -- which is not something you would necessarily think of when it came to Loki."

Are you excited about Marvel Studios' Loki coming to Disney+ earlier than expected? How do you feel about the move to a Wednesday release schedule? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 9th.