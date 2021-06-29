Loki: New Time Keepers Poster Released

✖

There has been a ton of debate online about the infamous Time Keepers in Marvel's Loki series, with fans everywhere wondering if the omnipresent beings are actually real, or some kind of facade designed by the TVA. Well, it looks like we will get some answers this week, or at least some more clues about the keepers of the Sacred Timeline. On Tuesday morning, a day before the fourth episode of Loki makes its debut, Disney+ and Marvel released a brand new poster highlighting the Time Keepers.

This new poster shows off the three statues of the Time Keepers, whose names are still unknown to fans at this time. The image was shared to the official Loki Twitter account, and you can check it out below.

The Time Keepers are monitoring every aspect of this timeline. A new episode of Marvel Studios' #Loki is streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/l4BctJihVT — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 29, 2021

"The Time Keepers are monitoring every aspect of this timeline," reads the tweet. "A new episode of Marvel Studios' Loki is streaming tomorrow on [Disney+]."

Based on the fact that the Time Keepers are getting their own poster, and the language of the tweet that shared it, it seems as though the beings will play a significant role in the upcoming fourth episode. With just three episodes left in Loki's first season, there will need to be a lot of answers about the Time Keepers over the next couple of weeks.

The previous episode was spent giving fans a better understanding of Sylvie, the Loki variant who has been causing chaos throughout the timeline. We will probably see a lot more of her story unfold over the course of the next three weeks, but series director Kate Herron has established that she is a bit of an ambiguous character, given her lack of direct comic origins.

"I would say there's more to be delved into. One thing I would say is, like, she's different to the comics," Herron told ET. "Like, she's a unique character, but obviously, there's things that have been pulled from. I think for her character, she's on the run and she's called Sylvie and she's dyed her hair. The blonde that we associate with Sylvie is played in that sense, but it makes sense for her character within our story. But I would say deeper than that, yeah, there's more to be revealed about her character to comes."

Are you excited for the next three episodes of Loki? Let us know in the comments!