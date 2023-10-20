Loki Leaves Out Key Fantastic Four Connection in Episode 3

Loki season 2 spoilers follow! One of the earliest Easter eggs in a Marvel Studios movie was Captain America: The First Avenger's blink-and-you'll-miss-it inclusion of the original Human Torch. Since that film was set in the 1940s it was in a place where references to early Marvel Comics characters could be made, especially since there likely was no intention of bringing those characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large. Loki season 2 however has dialed the clock back to just before the events of Captain America: The First Avenger, introducing the Kang variant of Victor Timely who has plenty of connections to the Fantastic Four. Sadly, Loki season 2 didn't really have time to get into the weeds of these connections.

In the pages of Marvel Comics, Victor Timely only has a handful of appearances, but the key being that he was a Kang variant that established a town in the United States in the 20th century. The other major pillar about Victor Timely is that he was an inventor, with ties to materials and equipment that would go on to define several Marvel heroes. Timely would go on to hire none other than Phineas Horton in his employ, eventually leading to the creation of the original Human Torch. The technology developed by Timely, larger in the robotics arena, would go on to be used for characters like Misty Knight (and her cybernetic arm), plus Deathlok, and some of Mr. Fantastic's own inventions.

Suffice to say, none of these things appear to be present in Victor Timely's appearance in Loki season 2. Several of his inventions are shown in the episode though, but it's seemingly revealed that most of them are just junk science that he puts together to sell to people simply to fund his actual experiments...creating the technology that will eventually be used by the TVA. A rudimentary version of the pruning tech is revealed, while Timely also creates a "loom" and calls it his life's work. G

ranted, Marvel Studios has frequently retconned things like this in a big way. Even though no specific references to the things Timely's tech has created in Marvel Comics are referenced here, they very well could be retconned at some point in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe join, like, say, the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

When is the next episode of Loki season 2?

New episodes of Loki season 2 premiere Thursdays on Disney+, debuting on the streaming platform at 6 PM Pacific Time / 9 PM Eastern Time (which equates to 7 PM Mountain Time and 8 PM Central Time). Four episodes of Loki season 2 remain after this week's episode of the series, so the schedule for the rest of Loki season 2 looks like this:

Loki season 2, episode 4 – Thursday, October 26th, 6 PM PT/9 PM ET

Loki season 2, episode 5 – Thursday, November 2nd, 6 PM PT/9 PM ET

Loki season 2, episode 6 (season finale) – Thursday, November 9th, 6 PM PT/9 PM ET



Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.