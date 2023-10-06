Fantastic Four Director Teases Marvel Film Will Be "Unlike Anything" in the MCU

After years of anticipation, Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot is on the way, with WandaVision's Matt Shakman lined up to helm the film. With the project currently scheduled for a 2025 release date, fans are eager to hear any details regarding how Marvel's First Family will be established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview with Collider, Shakman provided a long-awaited update regarding Fantastic Four, teasing that the story will be very distinct compared to past incarnations of the team — and compared to the rest of the MCU.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman explained. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

"We have been nonstop," Shakman said of the pre-production work on the film. "Despite the strikes, yes, we've been working with the effects and with production design and building our world, and that's been incredibly exciting. You know, how do you translate those skills into live-action in dynamic ways? Because some things that work beautifully in John Byrne and Jack Kirby are a little tougher when you're filming them. How do you make sure that things are exciting but also grounded in a scientific thing, which is also part of the Fantastic Four that I love? There's some stuff I'm super excited about. I can't say too much, you know?"

What Is the New Fantastic Four Movie About?

Plot details, as well as any confirmed cast members, have not been revealed for Marvel's new Fantastic Four. That being said, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover event Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, and the team's ties to new franchise big bad Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), there is a lot of hype around the film.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently shared with Entertainment Weekly about his excitement for the future. "We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

Marvel's Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025.