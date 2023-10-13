Loki Season 2: New Episode Features an Eternals Easter Egg

Loki Season 2's latest episode featured an Eternals Easter egg. In Episode 2 of the Disney+ series, Loki and Mobius walk right by a poster of The Great Kingo's movie. This sequence is set during the late 1970s, so this is Kumail Nanjiani's character popping-up. Back in Eternals, Kingo revealed that he used his long lifespan to play a family of Bollywood stars across time. All he had to do is phase one identity out and then adopt the moniker of a descendant and he was good to go. Over the course of Phase 4-5, fans have been craving a little more continuity in the MCU. So, a lot of them were very pleased to see the Kingo nod in Loki Season 2.

While Kingo might be the most "famous" movie star in the MCU's universe, this episode was all about Brad Wolfe playing Zaniac. (Apologies to Kevin Bacon, who is basically immortalized through his hysterical cameo during The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.) It's clear this season of Loki is putting more of an emphasis on time travel than different universes. So, it could be the case that there will be more nods to the MCU's past in Season 2 of Loki. After all Episode 2 also brought a hysterical moment of Loki recapping 2012's The Avengers as well.

Has Kingo Met Other MCU Characters?

As fans know, in Eternals, Kingo made reference to some encounters with other superpowers individuals. The heroes had to keep a low-profile after they disbanded though. Hence, Kingo becoming a Bollywood star. Back in 2021, ComicBook.com spoke to Kumail Nanjiani about where his character has been in the MCU and he didn't shy away from the question. It feels like there were some backstory things that didn't make it to the screen when the movie released.

"Yes," Nanjiani replied when asked if they had developed that part of Kingo's history. "Chloe [Zhao] had it all mapped out, and she had a very specific sense of... Because the thing is, Eternals have sort of been in hiding, right? So they haven't been going around talking to Iron-Man and Captain America and all those people. They've been pretending to be normal human beings. But it makes sense that my character would have met another character who's not from Earth either. I'm trying to be vague. I don't know what I'm allowed to say or not. So I think that was all part of the stuff, so that even though Eternals really is a standalone movie, you want to feel the presence, and the reality of, the rest of the MCU around it. And Chloe is such a nerd with an encyclopedic knowledge of Marvel and the MCU. So she was really excited about dropping these references in."

When Will The Eternals Return?

While it is fun to see Marvel acknowledge Eternals again, the question of a sequel or anything of the sort is kind of up in the air. Critical response was not great to Chloe Zhao's Marvel Movie. While the streaming numbers for Eternals have surprised a lot of fans, the future of these characters seems kind of murky. (Along with the acknowledgement that it came out while theaters were still a risk not many theater-goers were willing to make!)

During an appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Nanjiani shared his feelings about the reaction to Eternals. "I love Eternals. I think it's fantastic. It did bum me out that it was sort of divisive," Nanjiani told the host. "Chloe [Zhao] made a very, very ambitious huge movie that's very different from most comic book movies, you know, she went for a really really high bar."

What Else Is On-Deck For Loki Season 2?

"Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing."

"Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

