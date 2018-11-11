Mark Ruffalo Trolls Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Loki’ TV Series Announcement With a Clever Pun

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki could soon be entering the television realm, and it sounds like one of his Marvel Cinematic Universe costars is on board with it.

Hiddleston took to social media late last week to tease what’s in store for Disney+’s Loki TV series, after it was confirmed by Disney CEO Bob Iger. Mark Ruffalo, who portrays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the MCU, gave exactly the kind of dad joke response you would expect, commenting that he is “lowkey excited” for the project.

“Lowkey excited. 👀” #MarkRuffalo pic.twitter.com/feG9fzuBm0 — Mark Ruffalo China (@ruffalochina) November 10, 2018

While there’s still no telling exactly what shape the Loki series will take, Ruffalo’s comment will surely make some campaign for some sort of a Hulk cameo, considering the pair’s amusing relationship across the MCU.

“The way I see it is, in The Avengers, Hulk and Loki never really had a conversation.” Hiddleston said prior to Thor: Ragnarok. “It was more of a physical meeting, an extended ‘group hug,’ shall we say. It’s fun when the two of them re-meet in this. So you’ll see. I don’t wanna spoil it.”

Of course, there’s still the question of exactly when in the MCU canon the Loki series is set, considering how the character fared in Avengers: Infinity War. In the months since that film was released, some have wondered if Loki somehow survived being strangled to death by Thanos (Josh Brolin), something that Hiddleston hasn’t necessarily confirmed or denied.

“Listen… I’ve heard some amazing theories about this,” Hiddleston explained in a recent convention appearance. “I was in a park in London a couple of weeks ago, and some guys came and said hi, and they asked me the same question. They said, ‘Hey, listen, we need an answer to this question. All the other times Loki’s died’ — there’s been a few — ‘he stabs with his right hand. And now he’s stabbing with his left hand.’ I was like, ‘That’s incredible attention to detail.’”

And while it’s unclear exactly what the plot of the Loki TV series would be, it certainly sounds like Hiddleston would like to continue to add more depth to the character.

“I also don’t think he’s truly evil,” Hiddleston explained earlier this year. “He never was, even in the Norse mythology, in the pantheon. Loki’s a very important, fascinating character, the trickster. He’s somebody that the gods needed at particular times. Lots of people are familiar with the Norse stories, but he’s someone who — he represents chaos in opposition to order, and sometimes what you need is a bit of chaos, and Asgard wouldn’t be the same without him.”

