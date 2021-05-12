Loki: Marvel Fans Are Going Nuts For Miss Minutes

We're gradually getting closer to the release of Disney+'s Loki, a new original series that will take Tom Hiddleston's take on the trickster god to new heights. After treating fans to a slew of trailers and teasers, Marvel recently unveiled a new promo poster for the series, which features Loki surrounded by a number of new characters. In addition to previously-identified characters like Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), the poster provides the best look yet at a character dubbed Miss Minutes, a cartoon clock who appears to be the mascot of the Time Variance Authority.

There's currently no indication of just how prominently Miss Minutes is going to fit into the show, outside of her briefly being featured in the series' trailers and merchandising. Still, the idea of a cartoon mascot canonically having a role in the MCU has definitely intrigued some Marvel fans, who quickly took to Twitter to discuss the character. Some are comparing Miss Minutes to other handy cartoon mascots from popular culture, while others are speculating if she could have a larger role in the Loki series than meets the eye. Here are just a few of those responses.

Loki is expected to debut on June 11th exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.