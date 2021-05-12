Loki: Marvel Fans Are Going Nuts For Miss Minutes
We're gradually getting closer to the release of Disney+'s Loki, a new original series that will take Tom Hiddleston's take on the trickster god to new heights. After treating fans to a slew of trailers and teasers, Marvel recently unveiled a new promo poster for the series, which features Loki surrounded by a number of new characters. In addition to previously-identified characters like Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), the poster provides the best look yet at a character dubbed Miss Minutes, a cartoon clock who appears to be the mascot of the Time Variance Authority.
There's currently no indication of just how prominently Miss Minutes is going to fit into the show, outside of her briefly being featured in the series' trailers and merchandising. Still, the idea of a cartoon mascot canonically having a role in the MCU has definitely intrigued some Marvel fans, who quickly took to Twitter to discuss the character. Some are comparing Miss Minutes to other handy cartoon mascots from popular culture, while others are speculating if she could have a larger role in the Loki series than meets the eye. Here are just a few of those responses.
Loki is expected to debut on June 11th exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.
Miss Minutes is so cute though#Loki #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/TjiVfApuiO— ⚡Min⚡ (@luxe_luxray) May 12, 2021
Idk I kind of love Miss Minutes, she has a charming design and I hope she has a cute voice too. 😭 she also seems like she could annoy Loki and I enjoy that. Like that scene in Jurassic Park where Arnold is trying to hack the computer? That but with Loki and Miss Minutes please— LokisLittleSigyn @28 days to Loki THANK YOU TOM (@LokiLittleSigyn) May 12, 2021
loki: i have been falling for 30 minutes— bucky and sharon’s lawyer (@sambuckyswhre) May 12, 2021
miss minutes: no you have been falling for 29:59 minutes
loki: #loki #LokiWednesdays #lokiseries pic.twitter.com/s3hWScx702
miss minutes is gonna be the best mcu character i think— nico ४ 28 days until loki (@BL00DHARMONY) May 12, 2021
miss minutes from the loki series and mr. briefcase from the umbrella academy are dating 😌 ⏰💼 pic.twitter.com/N73LHZfpuX— the umbrella academy ☂︎ (@umbrellaacademy) May 12, 2021
This is a Miss Minutes stan account— ⚡Min⚡ (@luxe_luxray) May 12, 2021
#Loki
WHY DOES MISS MINUTES LOOK LIKE DARWIN #Loki pic.twitter.com/C4ZbxO3nHT— jade ४ (@randomdilfs) May 12, 2021
Who’s side will you be on during the Miss Minutes vs. Loki CGI battle at the end of the season? pic.twitter.com/6ViNJG5TGY— Marc | Follow Limit Era 2x (@Marco41035641) May 12, 2021
I already know who my new favourite MCU character is!
Meet Miss Minutes, from Loki.
Only a few more weeks.... pic.twitter.com/xpN64a4kq7— Marvel Comic Words (@comicwordsnwc) May 12, 2021
istg loki is gonna say, “every say oh miss minutes~” pic.twitter.com/bN8IVVdQHP— loki’s hairline (@amorastan) May 12, 2021