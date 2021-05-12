Marvel Releases New Loki Poster

✖

Having already pushed up the show's premiere date, Disney+ is beginning the countdown to Marvel Studios' Loki series with a new poster. The poster frames series lead Tom Hiddleston as Loki with the show's supporting cast -- Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. The design also plays into the time travel shenanigans at the heart of the streaming show. The series follows the Loki from the alternate timeline created by the Avengers' Infinity Stones heist in Avengers: Endgame, who used the Tesseract to escape custody. You can see the poster below.

Michael Waldron developed Loki for DIsney+ and is the show's head writer. Kate Herron directs the first season.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

According to the official synopsis, "In Marvel Studios' Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer."

Early looks at the series hint at time travel playing a major role in Loki, though fans still have few details about the show's plot. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently described the show as a crime thriller.

"[WandaVision] is probably the most overt level -- black and white, old fashioned aspect ratio -- but every show that we're working on, I think is about creative swings for both Marvel Studios, the MCU, and television," Feige said during the latest installment of IMDbrief. "So I'm very excited about what we've already shown on Falcon and The Winter Solider -- that is a very big scale epic action buddy series that we're excited about. Loki, we've not said much about but is intriguingly different, and I think we've called it a 'crime thriller' -- which is not something you would necessarily think of when it came to Loki."

Hiddleston has suggested that fans should expect the unexpected from Loki's first turn as a lead character and hinted at the show's themes. "I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston explained to Empire. "The font of how 'Loki' is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake.

"I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are. I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Are you excited about Marvel Studios' Loki coming to Disney+? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 9th.