New Loki Trailer Released

✖

Marvel Studios has released the new trailer for Loki, its third Disney+ streaming series. Its release follows the debut of the series' first poster in March. The show sees Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Thor's brother, the Asgardian god of mischief. This Loki is the version from the alternate timeline created by the Avengers' Infinity Stones heist in Avengers: Endgame, who used the Tesseract to escape custody. Michael Waldron created the series for Marvel and is the head writer. Kate Herron directs the six-episode season. The show also stars Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman.

According to the official synopsis, "In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ in June 11, 2021."

Loki’s time has come. ⌛ Watch the brand new trailer for #LOKI, and start streaming the Marvel Studios Original Series June 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/haTd7o1rFF — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 5, 2021

While previous glimpses and talk about the show imply that time travel will be a major factor in Loki, little is known about the show's plot. Visual effects supervisor Brad Parker implied in an interview that fans should expect the unexpected.

"Well, that’s pretty much all I can say, that it is a crazy journey! That’s another project that will defy expectations in a lot of ways. It’s been so much fun," Parker told Comic Book Movie. "It’s been on my hit list to work on a Marvel project, and Loki is just such a great one. It’s so cool, and there are so many amazing things that are going to happen in every episode. I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s a lot of hard work. We’re working furiously to make this thing as great as possible, and I think people are going to be thrilled when they see it.

"It’s been quite good in that way," Parker continued, referring to the series' budget. "That’s a completely different creative exercise when you have more resources, but the appetite for visuals is on such a bigger scale in the visual effects aspect of things, so it’s challenging in its own right!"

Are you excited about Marvel Studios' Loki coming to Disney+? What did you think of the new trailer? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 11th.