Luke Cage Star Simone Missick on a Potential Revival

It’s been nearly a year since Luke Cage and the rest of Marvel’s Netflix shows began to get the axe, but it sounds like one of the franchise’s stars isn’t opposed to potentially coming back. In a recent interview with Decider, Misty Knight actress Simone Missick spoke about a potential Luke Cage revival. While she joked that some of the online speculation about the show getting a second life has been blown a little out of proportion, she would be more than willing to come back.

“What’s funny is you always, as the actor you always get like this heart palpitation where you’re like ‘Really!?’ And then you read the article and you’re like, written by BoBo Jones,” Missick joked, before adding. “I pray that this show, All Rise, goes on for seasons and seasons,” Missick said. “And then I pray that if my schedule allows and something else pops up and they decide to do a Veronica Mars-esque ‘Hey where are they now’ — that would be amazing.”

This mindset seems to be shared by some of Missick’s Luke Cage co-stars, with series star Mike Colter speaking in-depth about a potential third season earlier this year.

“There’s a lot of things going on with the negotiation and the contracts, and I really don’t have any insight as far as, you know, when, if, this could happen again, on some other platform, you know what I mean,” Colter said during a convention appearance this year. “I read articles about like, you know, Hulu, and things like that. I get the same information you get. I mean, sure, I get some insider information here and there, but nothing I could share that would be of any consequence or any substantial revelation for you guys.”

“We had a green light that covered Season Three, the writers had written five or six episodes, and it was supposed to be four or five months we’d been shooting before they announced that we were canceled,” Colter added. “A lot of things going into that, a lot of time constraints, a lot of scheduling things, and ultimately it’s not a Netflix thing, or “Netflix sucks.” It wasn’t Netflix. Netflix co-owned that property with Marvel, and Marvel obviously has, you know, the Disney of it all. So there’s a lot of things going on. It’s not Netflix, Netflix is usually doing it but they kind of were just, you know, just waiting for it. But yeah. I’m with you guys, I hope they bring it back just another year.”

