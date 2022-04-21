Madame Web Release Date Revealed

✖

Once Sony's Kraven the Hunter hits theaters next January, it looks like the studio already will already have its next release set in place. Wednesday evening, Sony gave Madame Web a release date of July 7, 2023. With just 14 months to go, that means the Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney-starring feature will likely gear up for production in the comings weeks.

The dating of Madame Web technically serves as the studio's official announcement of the film, as casting news has surfaced through trade reporting without an actual movie announcement. SJ Clarkson has boarded the project to direct from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Kerem Sanga previously wrote the film's first draft.

Trade reporting suggests the movie could "turn into something other than Madame Web," due to the character's scarce source material. That said, it's not expected for the film to be something along the lines of Spider-Woman, as prevailing theories suggest that's the movie Olivia Wilde is working on with the studio.

"All I can say is that this is by far the most exciting thing that's happened to me because not only do I get to trell a story that.... listen to me, trying to avoid Kevin Feige's pellet gun," Wilde previously said in an interview with EW. "We are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, this super hero space, and infuse it with their own perspective. Not only do I get to tell the story as a director but I get to develop the story and that was what made it so incredible for me. I get to do it with thee aforementioned Katie Silverman, who, she and I love to do all sorts of things together but our love started with Booksmart. To know that we went from telling a story about female friendship in high school to this other stratosphere now is just super exciting."

