Mark Ruffalo Reveals Exactly How Serious The Avengers Took The Endgame No Phones Rule

Marvel Studios went all out to try and keep secrets from getting out regarding Avengers: Endgame, even setting up a no phones rule on the set during filming. Thing is, we’ve seen in behind the scenes photos from the Endgame set that not everyone followed that rule very closely. In fact, the more and more we see it is quite the opposite, and you can get a great idea of how strictly it was followed in a new photo courtesy of Marvel’s Incredible Hulk Mark Ruffalo. Ruffalo took to social media to share a photo that perfectly encapsulates the team’s approach to the rule.

Ruffalo posted the photo with the caption “More proof we took the “no phones” rule to heart while on the set of #AvengersEndgame 😊”. The photo features Sean Gunn, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, and Jeremy Renner sitting down and waiting on the set, and aside from Cheadle, everyone is on their phones, including Ruffalo since he took the picture.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the photo below.

More proof we took the “no phones” rule to heart while on the set of #AvengersEndgame 😊 pic.twitter.com/pq3f7T9zJS — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 18, 2019

Since the movie released we’ve seen stars like Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans share new videos from the set, including from the set of the final battle. None of these ended up leaking ahead of time, and though there was one leak of footage, that wasn’t because of any set videos or photos, and it certainly didn’t end up hurting the film’s box office.

So far Endgame has pulled in over $830 million domestically and added another $1.9 billion internationally. Overall the film is sitting at $2,742,943,570 billion, which is still shy of the record of the highest grossing film of all time that James Cameron’s Avatar holds. Avatar holds that spot with $2,788 billion, so Endgame still has a chance to beat it, but as time marches on that will become less and less likely. The film has already been in theaters for 7 and a half weeks and recently fell out of the top 10 films for the first time since debuting on April 26th.

It remains to be seen if it can push through and catch up to Avatar before leaving theaters, but we imagine if it gets extremely close Marvel will pull out all the stops to make sure it claims that number 1 spot.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.