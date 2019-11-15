Mark Ruffalo Has Talked to Kevin Feige About More Incredible Hulk

As it stands now, Mark Ruffalo‘ Bruce Banner is wandering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Smart Hulk, the thousand-pound gamma-infused scientist with both the brains and the brawn. Playing a pivotal moment in Avengers: Endgame as being the one to bring those lost in The Blip back to life, some might have considered the Hulk’s story arc to be complete once the credits began to roll. According to Ruffalo himself, however, he doesn’t seem to be hanging up the Hulk hat just quite yet. In a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ruffalo confirmed he’s spoken with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige on coming back for some more stories involving the character.

“I don’t know,” Ruffalo told Colbert on if we’ll see the Hulk again. “I do know that I did give Kevin Feige the Blockbuster Award at the Hollywood Film Awards the other day to a smattering of applause and he did say, ‘Hey, do you think there’s any more story left here?’ and I said ‘I could probably come up with a few storylines,’ and he said ‘Maybe you should come in and we’ll have a talk.’”

It’s completely unknown what some of the storylines would be, though one might expect he’d be down to appear in Disney+’s She-Hulk, a series featuring Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s attorney cousin. This time last week, trade reports suggested Marvel tapped Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao to lead the writer’s room on the upcoming series.

