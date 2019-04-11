Mark Ruffalo Celebrates National Pet Day With Adorable Cat Photo

Today is National Pet Day, and as a result, plenty of your favorite stars are sharing photos of their beloved fur babies on social media. Whether you have a dog, cat, bird, or pig like Alexa Bliss, it’s the perfect day to appreciate them, and Avengers: Endgame’s Mark Ruffalo got in on the action as well. Ruffalo took to Twitter to share a photo of him and his cat, who is sitting on him and seems quite happy. Seriously, you can almost hear the photo purring it’s so cute, and you can check it out in the photo below.

Ruffalo shared the photo with the caption “#NationalPetDay is every day in our household 🐱”, and we have to agree that you don’t really need to wait for a particular day to celebrate your pets. Granted, pets aren’t going to say no to getting their own special day, so feel free to brandish them with treats to celebrate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel fans recently met another adorable cat in Captain Marvel by the name of Goose. As we learned in that film, however, Goose is no ordinary cat and is instead a member of a species called Flerken. They take on the form of house cats but they are quite powerful and ferocious when they want to be. Goose swallowed a number of Kree thugs whole throughout the movie, and also swallowed the Tesseract, housing it in a pocket universe inside him for safe keeping.

#NationalPetDay is every day in our household 🐱 pic.twitter.com/NZSbURSCgg — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 11, 2019

We don’t think Ruffalo’s cat can do the same, but hey, you never know right?

As for Ruffalo’s character in Endgame, Hulk looks to have a much bigger part in this latest battle against Thanos than he did in Avengers: Infinity War. Aside from the opening sequence that showed him taking on Thanos and the Black Order, Hulk was largely absent from the film, though his human side Bruce Banner played a big part. Hulk refused to come out and fight in Infinity War, but from recent promo art and other items, it seems there might be a merging of the personalities and forms in Endgame, resulting in a Hulk, that is just as powerful as he is brilliant.

If that is indeed the case, Thanos better watch out, because that’s a lethal combination.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!