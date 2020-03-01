Mark Ruffalo Reveals the Marvel Superhero He Would Play if He Wasn’t Hulk

Mark Ruffalo had his own panel earlier today at Chicago’s C2E2 and shared a lot of exciting news. ComicBook.com’s Jenna Anderson was in attendance for the event and learned Ruffalo is not only in talks to be a part of Disney+’s upcoming series, She-Hulk, but the actor would also like to make a movie about the creation of Professor Hulk. He also wishes they could’ve explored his onscreen romance with Black Widow more and he revealed his favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film to make. During the question and answer portion of the panel, an adorable-sounding child asked Ruffalo the classic question of which Marvel character he would play other than Bruce Banner/Hulk. After thinking about it carefully, Ruffalo revealed his answer would be Vision.

“I’ve always liked Vision. He seemed like the ultimate superhero in a way. He gets to fly, he gets to do so much,” Ruffalo revealed. “He’s very diverse and he’s underused, I think. I have an affinity for him because he’s kind of like my baby.” As for being underused, have no fear, Mr. Ruffalo, because Paul Bettany is returning to play the character for the first time since dying in Avengers: Infinity War in the upcoming Disney+ series, WandaVision.

During the interview, Ruffalo also revealed that the plans to turn him into Professor Hulk were a long time coming. “A few years ago we sat down and kind of plotted out what the Banner/Hulk/Professor arc would be and we pretty much stuck to it starting with Age of Ultron and then ending with Endgame,” Ruffalo explained. “It was fun… I’ve been lucky because the arc of Banner and Hulk over all the films has been pretty different. I’ve gotten to play three characters now. I’ve kept it interesting for myself as an ADHD casualty. It’s pretty much exactly how we planned it to be. It’s been a lot of fun to do it, and melding two characters together seemed to be the kind of final installment of the Banner/Hulk relationship. They made peace with each other.”

