Mark Ruffalo Shares Then and Now Photos of Avengers: Endgame Cast

Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters last week, and the movie’s cast have been extra present on social media in order to promote the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick. One of the most recent posts comes from Mark Ruffalo, who tweeted then and now photos of himself with Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr. In both photos, four of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are pointing right at us (swoon!).

“Then vs. Now #TBT #Avengers,” Ruffalo wrote. The actor also credited the photos to USA Today.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly loving the throwback.

“Love it 3000,” @_jennifer1878 wrote.

“Thank you for 11 years of WOW,” @MadJokerHatting added.

“Wow Mark, you just look the same,” @tasyabibah pointed out.

“Is it the Avengers or the Backstreet Boys,” @Naa_Cheese joked.

This isn’t the first Avengers picture Ruffalo has shared this week. Yesterday, the actor took to Twitter to promote the limited edition t-shirts being sold to support The Solutions Project’s 100% campaign for clean energy. You learn about the 100% Campaign here, follow the Solutions Project on Twitter here, and the 100% Campaign on Twitter here. You can also get your own limited edition Avengers shirt here. The merch will be available for four more days, so hurry up and donate.

The cast of Avengers: Endgame have a lot to celebrate. The film hasn’t even been out a week, and it’s already made $1,481,099,795 worldwide, making it the 8th highest grossing film of all time. It also sold the most pre-sale/advanced tickets in history, had the biggest Thursday preview, the biggest opening weekend domestically and worldwide, the widest release, and more. To see a full list of the film’s first weekend records, click here.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

