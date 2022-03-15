Marvel Reveals 2022 Pride Variants

Marvel Comics has revealed a line of Pride variant covers releasing this June. The covers join a new installment of the Marvel Voices: Pride anthology as part of this year’s Pride celebration from Marvel. Luciano Vecchio and Betsy Cola each created four covers, making eight in total, that depict some of Marvel’s LGBTQI+ characters.

The covers can be seen below. Here’s Marvel’s list of featured characters:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Somnus – A mutant hero with the power to control dreams, Somnus debuted in a poignant story in last year’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE and now a member of Kate Pryde’s mutant rescue squad in MARAUDERS.

Take a look at the covers for yourself below. Each variant ships with a Marvel Comics release in June.

Somnus

Aaron Fischer

Destiny

Iceman

Karma

America Chavez

Valkyrie

Daken