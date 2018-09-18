IDW Announces ‘Marvel Action: Avengers’ Creative Team

IDW Publishing is bringing all-ages action and adventure to the Marvel Universe with Marvel Action: Avengers in December.

The new Marvel Action: Avengers comic book series, aimed at younger readers, will be written Matthew K. Manning with art by Jon Sommariva.

“I’m really excited about working on Marvel Action: Avengers – we’re planning big, blockbuster plots, surprising twists, and both returning villains and new threats,” Manning says in the press release announcing the team. “We’ll be digging into the personalities of these heroes to show all the fans – kids and adults both – exactly what makes them so great.”

“I am absolutely thrilled and inspired to be drawing some of the most iconic characters in the history of comics,” Sommariva says. “I grew up with these characters, so it’s a real joy to bring my high energy to the visual style of Marvel Action: Avengers. I can’t wait to make fun, action-packed comics for fans of all ages!”

Manning’s previous work for IDW Publishing includes Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Batman / TMNT Adventures crossover. He’s also proven to be an authoritative voice on all things Marvel as the writer of DK Publishing’s Iron Man: The Ultimate Guide to the Armored Super Hero and The Avengers Encyclopedia.

Sommariva has drawn other all-ages licensed titles for IDW Publishing, including Star Wars Adventures, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Amazing Adventures, and Batman / TMNT Adventures.

“We’re incredibly excited to work with Marvel to bring in a new era of all-ages Avengers comics,” IDW group editor Bobby Curnow says. “Having worked with the creative team in the past, and seeing the material they are cooking up, I’m eager for this book to get in the hands of readers. The enthusiasm and love of comics in this book is absolutely infectious and will be sure to create a new generation of Avengers fans.”

Marvel Action: Avengers will follow the debut of Marvel Action: Spider-Man in November. Marvel Action: Black Panther will debut in January 2019.

Marvel Action: Avengers goes on sale in December.