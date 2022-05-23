Marvel's Agatha: House of Harkness Release Time Frame Possibly Revealed

✖

When will we get Marvel's WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness? Marvel Studios and Disney+ haven't announced the official release date yet, we may now have a clue as to a release date window for House of Harkness. Over on Reddit, a Marvel fan has put together a list of some of WandaVision and Moon Knight's (best) episode writers who are making the jump to Agatha: House of Harkness. Each of those writers apparently has House of Harkness listed as a TV series "being created for the 2023-2024 TV season.

The timing of this sounds like it could be likely enough. Marvel is currently in production on – or promoting – enough projects for the TV screen, that House of Harkness could be in the pipeline for production late this year and/or early next year. That would put it on track to premiere on Disney+ in late fall 2023, which could see it run into early 2024. Rumors at the start of 2022 stated that Agatha: House of Harkness would begin production in "late October of this year – so again, the timing would fit perfectly in synch with a release date of late fall (Halloween?) 2023. It should be noted: having House of Harkness in the "2023-2024 TV season" still means that it can still wrap its episode run before the end of 2023.

There's very little we know about Agatha: House of Harkness in terms of its premise, storyline, and larger Marvel Cinematic Universe connections. Behind the scenes, we know that Kathryn Hahn will be back as Agatha Harkness, and WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer will write and executive produce the series.

One thing we do know for sure: Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will not be returning in House of Harkness. While promoting Doctor Strange in the Muliterse of Madness, Olsen made it clear that when it comes to her appearing in Agatha, "There is no plan and I'm serious. I'm not a good liar. I wish I had a plan, and I'm not sure."

Olden did indicate that she would be game for appearing in House of Harkness, should the call come:

"I mean, I would do anything with Hahn," Olsen said on Good Morning America. "I mean, no, I'm not appearing on it — not as far as I'm aware of. But I love that woman so much. So fun, that entire show [WandaVision] was just filled with lots of joy, it was great."

Given that Wandavision ended with Agatha hexed by Wanda – and Scarlet Witch died at the end of Doctor Strange 2, in the birthplace of the Darkhold – House of Harkness could easily be the first step to continuing Wanda's story. Given Agatha's history in Marvel Comics, the series could also throw in a twist as big as placing Agatha with the Fantastic Four (where she really got her start in the comics).

Agatha: House of Harkness will stream on Disney+.