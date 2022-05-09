Agatha House of Harkness: Elizabeth Olsen Says She's Not in WandaVision Spinoff

✖

When Agatha: House of Harkness begins filming later this year, it appears Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff won't be one of the characters included in the series. While on the press tour for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen revealed she hasn't been made aware of any plans to include her character in the Kathryn Hahn vehicle.

"There is no plan and I'm serious. I'm not a good liar. I wish I had a plan, and I'm not sure," Olsen said on a recent stop on Good Morning America. "I'm really excited for fans to see this film because it is something very different from what they've seen and I'm really curious to hear what they want after, because I think it is a very surprising film."

For what it's worth, Olsen does believe she'll be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just not in House of Harkness.

"We got to do so much with the character, so much with the story and I just wanted to make sure that we continued the evolution into this film and to play things that our fans or the audience haven't seen her do yet," the actor told Extra ahead of the release of the Doctor Strange sequel. "There's a couple different versions of what could happen at the end of this film. Mostly, I want to hear what the fans who know her best, what they would like to see from her next."

In a separate interview, the actor revealed desires to appear in an X-Men project.

"I don't really know what I do next after this movie. I don't really know," Olsen told CinemaBlend. "I want to know what fans want, and what the ideas are. But I guess you just said it — if we're bringing X-Men back, I'll want to be there. But I have no actual plans yet. I am very excited to talk with [Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige] about that at some point."

Olsen's Scarlet Witch can be seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, now in theaters everywhere while WandaVision is streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Agatha: House of Harkness has yet to set a release date.

