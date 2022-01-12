Agatha: House of Harkness Update Reveals When Filming Begins for WandaVision Spinoff

One of the best things to come from Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series to date has been Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness. The character was an absolute scene-stealer for most of WandaVision only to flip everything on its head with a villainous reveal at the end. Even after WandaVision‘s finale, fans wanted more, and last fall revealed more was coming in the form of an official Agatha: House of Harkness series though a timeframe for when the show would arrive was not given. Now, a new report is helping to bring that timeline into focus a bit revealing when production will begin.

A new report from Cosmic Circus indicate that Agatha: House of Harkness is eyeing a production start in late October of this year, provided everything goes according to plan. The report also indicates that the series’ production title is Oakhaven Productions LLC, which is something that Murphy’s Multiverse reported last October.

Beyond the expected production start, here’s what we already know about Agatha: House of Harkness. WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer will write and executive produce the series, which will be released exclusively on Disney+. We also know that Hahn is reprising her role as the powerful witch, who we last saw being trapped in her “Agnes” persona by Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). In terms of story, that’s not yet known, but Hahn has previously spoke about how there is a lot that can be explored with the character.

“If I were to ever come back, there’s so many aspects of her that I think are fascinating,” Hahn said in a previous interview. “She touches in so many different worlds throughout the comics. You know, she’s a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there’s a lot of different people and beings that she’s crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore.”

No word on if the popular and catchy theme song “Agatha All Along” will be making a return for Agatha: House of Harkness either, though considering how big of a hit the song became, fans can certainly hope.

“No! No, I knew I was going to have a theme song, but I actually didn’t know I was going to be singing it until we were midway through shooting it and they were like, ‘Oh, we’re going to need you to sing,’” Hahn told Nylon in an interview. “I was like, ‘Great,’ but I had zero expectations that it was going to be the thing that would pop out. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ It was really like it was [happening on] a different planet — it was like another us or another me, just this other thing that was happening. Someone was like, ‘You topped the Biebs!’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ The whole thing was so very, very surreal.”

Agatha: House of Harkness does not yet have a release date. The magical corner of the MCU will next take center stage in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opens in theaters March 25th.