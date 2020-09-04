Marvel Stars Return for Season 2 of AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League

✖

The AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League is back for another season! Last year, Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO production company teamed up with ESPN fantasy football guru (and surprise SHIELD agent) Matthew Berry to form a fantasy football league filled with Earth's mightiest heroes, all with the goal of raising money for charity. After a highly successful first season, which ended with Chris Hemsworth being crowned the victor, the team has announced they're returning for another season of competition.

This year, the AGBO league has partnered with FanDuel as a presenting sponsor, who will be donating $1.25 million in total during the season. $1 million of that donation will go to the charities that the players are representing, while $250,000 is being donated to charities in the memory of Chadwick Boseman, the beloved Black Panther star that passed away at the age of 43 after a battle with colon cancer.

There are 14 players in the league once again, all of whom have ties to the Marvel movies we know and love. Berry and Joe Russo represent two of the teams and the other 12 are managed by the stars of the Marvel films. Most of the league lineup remains from last year, with the exception of Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan. The two Fantastic Four stars are being replaced this season by Guardians of the Galaxy's Pom Klementieff and upcoming Shang-Chi star Simu Liu.

Below, you can take a look at the full roster of players and the charities they will be representing.

Joe Russo (The Arthritis Foundation)

Chris Hemsworth (Australian Childhood Foundation)

Robert Downey, Jr. (Footprint Coalition)

Chris Evans (Christopher's Haven)

Karen Gillan (Mikey's Line)

Tom Holland (The Brothers Trust)

Anthony Mackie (Stem NOLA)

Elizabeth Olsen (The Rape Foundation)

Chris Pratt (Special Olympics Washington)

Ryan Reynolds (SickKids Foundation of Canada)

Paul Rudd (Big Slick/Children’s Mercy Hospital)

Pom Klementieff (Time’s Up)

Simu Liu (charity to be announced)

Matthew Berry (The V Foundation for Cancer Research).

“This cast is like family. We love doing this together and we’re all delighted to be able to benefit our favorite charities,” said AGBO founder Joe Russo. “Now we can play in a far more meaningful way thanks to the generous support of FanDuel. Most importantly, it’s an honor to dedicate this season to Chadwick. We all miss him dearly.”

“We have been following these superheroes for more than ten years and have heard about their passion for fantasy football from red carpet interviews, so we knew we wanted to be a part of this passionate fantasy football league,” said Matt King, CEO of FanDuel Group. “What truly made us step up and be a part of this was the charity element and the fact that this league consists of superheroes on and off screen who have found a way to channel their fantasy football passion into doing some real good in the world.”

Are you looking forward to following along with the AGBO league this season? Let us know in the comments!