Marvel Releases Agents of SHIELD Final Season Teaser

✖

Marvel has revealed their first actual teaser for Agents of Shield and it came during a packed night on Twitter. Wednesday, May 27 will be the big day for the show as the future path forward remains a bit uncertain. A lot of people were angling for an earlier release because of the coronavirus pandemic. Well, that didn’t manifest despite some angling for it by different members of the cast. Also, in a wild twist, the teaser confirms that Hydra is still out there and that might come as a surprise to some viewers. It will be good to see for Marvel television fans as all the concepts from previous phases won’t be abandoned entirely. Another strange detail is that there will be some timestream shenanigans as the Agents look to rescue the future from the imminent threat.

They need to change the past to rescue the future. The final season of Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD premieres Wednesday, May 27. pic.twitter.com/ONDSVtNDB3 — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) April 24, 2020

Just a few days ago, there was news that this season would include an Agent Carter crossover. Fans had noticed that series' stars, Clark Gregg (Agents Phil Coulson) and Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake), both posted some behind-the-scenes photos of themselves in 1930’s disguises on Instagram. A teaser and new poster trickled out as well during that week. Deke Shaw actor Jeff Ward also joined in on the throwback posts and the fans were loving the old-school flavor of these photos. No one has a complete idea of what the final batch of episodes will bring. Bennet told fans that the last season will reward those who have been there since the beginning.

"I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet began. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD. For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun. When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

All six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Netflix, and season seven hits the airwaves on May 27.

Are you excited for more Agents of Shield? Let us know in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.